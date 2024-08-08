Pepe Aguilar celebrates his 56th birthday with a hug from Christian Nodal

The Aguilar family is back to partying just two weeks after Angela Aguilar's surprise wedding with Christian Nodal. This time, everyone gathered to celebrate the birthday of the head of the family, Pepe Aguilar. It was a special celebration that the birthday man shared on his social media, and among the guests was his new son-in-law.

© IG: Pepeaguilar_oficial Pepe celebrated his birthday with his new son-in-law

Nodal, who officially joined the Aguilar family on July 24, was greeted warmly Pepe with two hugs, dispelling rumors about an alleged rivalry between them.

The regional Mexican singer music also shared a video where they were the only two at the table having a great conversation.

The duo looked happy in conversation dispelling any rumored feud

Born on August 7, 1968, Pepe kicked off the festivities with a dinner on Tuesday, and at midnight everyone sang Las Mañanitas to him. Aneliz, his wife, and his daughters Angela and Aneliz Aguilar brought him a piece of cake, while his inseparable dog Gordo joined in for the family moment.

It may have been his birthday but Pepe sang to himself with his distinctive deep voice. "I feel very lucky to celebrate another year of life surrounded by the people I love the most!" he wrote alongside his video.

Dispelling any rumors

On Tuesday, ahead of his birthday, Pepe returned home from Tlaxcala, Mexico, after performing successfully at the Huamantla Fair, where he delivered an exciting show. But his youngest daughter's wedding with Nodal has been in the background, as well as the rumors that have arisen since the wedding.

Thankfully, Pepe was able to avoid the press' questions thanks to a security team that prevented the people waiting for him at the exit of the place from approaching him. Hours later, with the sweet embrace with Nodal, he's made it clear how he has lovingly accepted his son-in-law, whom he's known for some time. Even weeks before the couple made their relationship known exclusively through HOLA! Americas, Pepe already spoke of him in the best way, praising his talent and the musical career that he had built based on effort.

