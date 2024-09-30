Kim Kardashian's son was inconsolable after his basketball game

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted comforting her son, Saint West, as he appeared visibly upset following a basketball game. The scene, captured outside a sports academy, showed Kim talking to Saint as the young boy cried disconsolately. Despite Saint's emotional moment, Kim looked calm and collected, guiding him away from the facility.
Kim Kardashian, dressed in a white cropped top and trousers with a cozy fur coat draped over her arm, demonstrated her hands-on parenting style.
Saint West, passionate about basketball, was likely frustrated after an intense game. Sports have become an integral part of Saint's routine, as he has been seen regularly participating in activities like basketball and soccer, one of his favorite hobbies. Kim often attends his games, supporting him as he hones his skills on the court.
Kim Kardashian's four children with rapper Kanye West each have their unique interests and hobbies:
Kim Kardashian remains a dedicated and involved mother, balancing her successful business ventures and public appearances with the day-to-day responsibilities of raising her four children. Whether attending Saint's basketball games or celebrating North's latest artistic creation, Kim ensures that her children have the support they need to pursue their passions.