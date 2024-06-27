Kris Jenner's emotional moment while revealing 'little tumor' diagnosis to her family

In an emotional teaser of "The Kardashians," the 68-year-old momager Kris Jenner breaks down while revealing a recent health issue to her boyfriend Corey Gamble and her daughters Kim, Khloé, and Kendall over dinner.

"I wanted to tell you guys something… I had my scan," Jenner says before starting to cry. "And this just makes me really emotional, but they found something." The season 5 trailer also provides fans with a glimpse of this heart-wrenching scene. Jenner, visibly distressed, shares the alarming news, "They found a cyst and a little tumor," while wiping away tears.

© Getty Images Kris Jenner is seen in New York City on November 7, 2022.

This news is particularly jarring for the family, coming on the heels of Khloé Kardashian's health scare. The 39-year-old opened up on social media about having a melanoma spot removed, emphasizing the importance of regular health check-ups and vigilance against skin cancer.

In a mirror selfie that left no room for misinterpretation, the renowned television personality and co-founder of Good American shared a close-up of her cheek, showcasing the significant indentation left by removing a tumor. With honesty, she wrote, “Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face, but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention.”

© Getty Images Khloé Kardashian's health scare.

While acknowledging that the photos might seem unusual, Khloé expressed her happiness at her face gradually coming back together. She shared before-and-after photos of her cheek, chronicling her progress. In one post, she revealed her decision to have the indentation filled with cosmetic injections.

In 2016, she revealed she had another mole —this time on her chest— biopsied. “Thankfully, it was benign,” Kardashian said at the time. “I haven’t had a problem in years but wanted to share my experience with you so that if you notice something doesn’t look right, you will take action and take care of your health.”