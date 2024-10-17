Donald Trump reminisces on working with daughter Ivanka in the White House: 'She was driving me crazy'

Donald Trump worked closely with his daughter Ivanka Trump at the White House. The former president is reminiscing about his term, revealing that Ivanka worked hard on one thing during his presidency from 2017 to 2021.

During his recent interview with Fox News, Trump revealed that Ivanka drove him "crazy" over the Child Tax Credits. The former president was asked about women's issues and the cost of raising children in the United States.

Trump was asked if there could be changes to be made regarding affordability. "You've never heard of Ivanka, right? Ivanka?" Trump said to a member of the audience who asked the question. "My daughter drove me crazy on this," he admitted.

© MANDEL NGAN Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, with US President Donald Trump, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.

Child care affordability continues to be one of the most important topics to address for candidates during their campaigns. "You know I gave you the largest tax cuts in the history of our country," Trump said to the single mother in the audience.

© Chip Somodevilla Ivanka Trump addresses attendees as Trump prepares to deliver his acceptance speech in 2020

He also said that Ivanka insisted on looking into Child Tax Credits when she served as a senior adviser to him. "She was driving me crazy. Then I did it, and I got it just about done. "Dad you've got to double it up,"' he continued, adding that if he became president again he would "readjust things, so it's fair to everybody."

© Drew Angerer Donald Trump talks with White House advisor and daughter Ivanka Trump

Back in 2017, the Republican tax law doubled the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 a child. "She was the one who got it started. You know those were our credits," Trump said about Ivanka. "I want to stay with child care, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers that I’m talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just — that I just told you about," he concluded.