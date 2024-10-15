Ivanka Trump was all smiles posing in floral dress and diamond earrings

Ivanka Trump has had some incredible fashion moments since her exit from the White House. The former first daughter made some adjustments in her wardrobe as she transitioned to her new life chapter in Miami, where she has been all about her family, spending quality time with her husband and her kids.

Ivanka is now having more fun with her ensembles, going out in corseted looks, minidresses, and colorful outfits. This time the businesswoman and author was all smiles posing with her sister Tiffany Trump, following the recent news of her pregnancy.

She decided to post a birthday message for Tiffany, where the pair can be seen at Tiffany's bridal shower. Ivanka wore an elegant white dress with a floral blue print, featuring tie-up straps over the shoulders.

© Instagram

Ivanka's sister-in-law Lara wore a similar dress from Reformation, while Tiffany wore a bridal semi-sheer dress with side cut-outs. Ivanka and Lara did not plan to wear the same looks, but they made it work.

"Ivanka Trump and I did not plan these dresses," Lara, who's married to Eric Trump, shared on social media. "Wishing my two amazing sisters the happiest of birthdays!" Ivanka wrote on Instagram, adding, "Sending so much love to you both Tiffany Trump & Lara Trump."

© Instagram Tiffany and Ivanka Trump

Ivanka and Tiffany's relationship:

Ivanka has shown her support for Tiffany throughout the years. However, rumors about struggles in their relationship surfaced in the past. The pair seem to have grown closer, with Ivanka sharing a sweet message to her sister following her wedding in November 2022.

© Instagram

"When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held [Tiffany] in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious blue eyes I was smitten. Tiffany radiates love, compassion and grace ~ attributes that she will bring into her marriage with Michael," Ivanka wrote.

“They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America,” a source previously said to People. “Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks.”