Ivanka Trump is ‘grateful’ to help families affected by Hurricane Helene: 'Thank you Elon'

Ivanka Trump traveled to Hickory, North Carolina, last week to help families affected by Hurricane Helene. The former first daughter joined emergency relief organizations and was accompanied by her 10-year-old son Joseph.

Following her time in North Carolina, where she worked closely with CityServe, Love & Life, and Mercy Chefs, Ivanka is sharing her thoughts and admitting that she is "grateful" to be able to help.

"The devastation we witnessed today in Western North Carolina was heartbreaking," she wrote on social media, sharing photos of her time in NC, where she can be seen talking to first responders and serving meals.

"Hurricane Helene brought 16 inches of water (40 trillion gallons across its path) to the region within 24 hours wiping out homes, building, highways and sometimes whole communities," she wrote on Instagram. "I was grateful to once again join my friends at CityServe, Love and Life, and Mercy Chefs on their mission to deliver crucial relief to first responders and families affected by the destruction."

Ivanka also revealed that she was grateful for Elon Musk's efforts to help, with his company SpaceX making donations. "Love and Life coordinated air rescues for stranded individuals and delivered and set up over 300 Starlinks donated by SpaceX (thank you Elon!) to help restore vital communication for Fire Departments."

She continued, "We provided hot meals, fresh produce from Planet Harvest, and emergency supplies to those in need. God bless all the families affected and the first responders working tirelessly to aid them."