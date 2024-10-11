Tiffany Trump's pregnancy confirmed after dad Donald shared family update

The Trump family is growing. A spokesperson for Tiffany Trump has confirmed to HOLA! USA that the 30-year-old daughter of the 45th president of the United States is pregnant. The baby will be Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos' first child, and former President Donald Trump's eleventh grandchild.

The Republican presidential candidate, 78, is already a grandfather to son Donald Trump Jr.'s five kids (Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe), daughter Ivanka Trump's three children (Arabella, Joseph and Theodore) and son Eric Trump's two kids (Eric "Luke" and Carolina).

Donald let Tiffany's pregnancy news slip during his remarks at the Detroit Economic Club on Oct. 10. While recognizing his son-in-law Michael's father, Massad Boulos, the former president said, "He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman."

Donald added, "And she’s going to have a baby, so that’s nice."

Tiffany is the former president's fourth child and only child with his second wife, Marla Maples. The mom to be's baby news came ahead of her and Michael's second wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot on Nov.12, 2022 at Mar-a-Lago. In a speech at their reception, the father of the bride said (via Page Six), “Michael you better take care of her. No doubt, you are a special person and you are way beyond your years. I have seen him dealing with very big people. . . You are just two spectacular people and this was a beautiful day.”

Tiffany celebrated their first wedding anniversary last year with photos from their special day, writing: "Happy anniversary my love! So grateful to walk through life with you! ❤️✨."