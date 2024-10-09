See what Melania Trump did when asked what husband Donald Trump wears to sleep

Her lips are sealed! Former First Lady Melania Trump made an appearance on Fox News Channel's The Five on Tuesday to promote her new memoir. While on the show, co-host Greg Gutfeld asked the mom of one if her husband, former President Donald Trump, ever sleeps.

"He doesn't sleep much. He does, of course. He needs to," she replied (at the 6:20 mark). Greg then asked, "Does he wear pajamas?"

"No," Melania replied with a laugh.

"What does he wear when he sleeps, Melania?" Greg cheekily inquired, prompting the former first lady to zip her lips with her hand.

As for whether there is something she'd want others to know about her husband, Melania noted that she has "some stories" in her book. "They're kind of, you know, cute, nice stories. He's very warm. He's fun. He has a great personality," she said. "He's very passionate about this country. All he wants, he wants to make this country safe so everybody has jobs and enjoying family life."

Melania has been married to Donald since 2005. The former president and his third wife share one child, son Barron Trump. The 18 year old, who is the youngest of Donald's five kids, is a student at NYU. Melania shared an update on her son with The Five hosts, telling them: "He's doing great. He loves his classes and his professors."

She added, "He’s doing well. He’s thriving and he’s enjoying to be in New York City again."

Melania's self-titled memoir was released on Oct. 8. During her appearance on The Five, the wife of the 45th president of the United States said that she thinks there is "a lot of misinformation out there" about her. She explained, "So that's why I said I think it's the time that people hear from me, and my story, my perspective and the truth."