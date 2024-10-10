Tiffany Trump is pregnant with her first child: Donald Trump reveals more details

The Trump family is celebrating. Donald Trump revealed that his daughter Tiffany Trump, is expanding her family with her romantic partner Michael Boulos. The youngest daughter of the former president and the businessman are happy and preparing to welcome their first child.

During his recent speech at the Detroit Economic Club, the former president talked about his excitement while revealing the good news. Trump pointed out that Boulos was in the crowd and decided to share the news with the rest of the audience.

© Andrew Harnik Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, walks with her husband Michael Boulos.

"He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," he said. Trump praised his daughter and delivered the news. "She's an exceptional young woman," he said about Tiffany. "And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

Trump did not give more details but the crowd applauded enthusiastically. Tiffany is Donald's daughter from his previous relationship with Marla Maples, who happens to be his second wife. This will also be Trump's 11th grandchild.

© Instagram

Tiffany's relationship with Massad Boulos:

Tiffany married Michael in November 2022. The 27-year-old businessman was born in Lebanon and is the heir to Boulos Enterprises, a Nigerian company that assembles vehicles, including motorcycles and power bikes.

The pair celebrated their love with their friends and family at Mar-a-Lago estate after the businessman proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring worth around $1.2 million.

© Instagram

The couple was first linked together in 2018 after they met in the Greek Islands when Tiffany was on vacation with Lindsay Lohan. And while the pair have been seen together before, making public appearances with the rest of the family, they still stay away from the public eye.

"Happy anniversary my love! So grateful to walk through life with you!" Tiffany wrote in November 2023, describing her wedding day as a "magical day."