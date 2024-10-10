Barron Trump is 'thriving' in college, says mom Melania

Barron Trump is loving his classes at NYU! Melania Trump spoke about her son's first semester of college during a recent appearance on Fox News Channel's The Five.

"He's doing great. He loves his classes and his professors," the proud mom shared. "He’s doing well. He’s thriving and he’s enjoying to be in New York City again."

Barron, who graduated from high school, Oxbridge Academy, this past May, began his studies at New York University last month. Ahead of his son's first day of college, former President Donald Trump explained to the DailyMail.com that Barron picked NYU's Stern School of Business because "it's a very high quality place." "He liked it. He liked the school," the dad of five said of his youngest child.

© Chip Somodevilla

During an interview with Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, Melania revealed that Barron chose to live at home. She said, "It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that."

The former first lady shared that she raised her son to be his "own person" and "gave him his own yes and nos." Melania described 18-year-old Barron as an "incredible young man. "

"I'm very proud of what he grew up to," the mom of one said. "His strength. His intelligence. His knowledge, his kindness. It's admirable."

In the interview, Melania revealed that Barron was "enjoying his college days," and expressed her hope that "he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child."

Melania welcomed her first child with Donald in 2006. Speaking with Ainsley, the former first lady admitted that she was "perfectly fine" with having one child. "I was always perfectly fine with one. And Donald was encouraging to have more," Melania shared. "And I said, like, 'I'm completely fine with one because it's [a] very busy life and I know how busy he is, and I'm in charge of everything, so that's why." She added, "It's just perfect."