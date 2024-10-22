Kim Kardashian shows off her sexy birthday suit for her 44th

The one and only Kim Kardashian is officially 44 years old. The Libra, born on October 21, 1980, has become one of the most famous people on the planet with a reported net worth of 1.7 billion dollars. While she has her fair share of haters, there is no denying she has forever cemented herself in pop culture as an icon. On Sunday night, as she rang in her birthday, Kim shared the special birthday suit she wore with her 360M followers.

© IG: @kimkardashian The 44-year-old reality star showed off her sexy look for her big night

Kim wore a plunging skin skin-tight nude gown by Diesel ($1,650) for the evening that gave a wet look and accessorized with a large diamond cross necklace.

© IG: @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian's birthday suit was tight as skin

The billionaire also shared a photo of her cake which was a simple calendar design with the "21" circled with "Happy birthday Kim!" From the photo, they celebrated with a special dinner.

© IG: @kimkardashian Kim Kardashain



Kim's family wishes her a happy birthday

Kim had the love of her family for her big day. Her famous momager Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos over the years. "You are truly such a light to everyone who meets you. Your strength and determination is second to none and the way you constantly fight for those who need your help and always give your energy and love to everyone around you," read a portion of her caption.

Her little sister Khloe Kardashian, one of the best at writing birthday dedications shared a similar gallery. "With every year, you have gotten stronger but also gentler, wiser, braver, and more vocal with your beliefs. You have managed to become kinder and more understanding with every year that has passed by. You always hear how people become grumpier the older they get. You hear how people are stuck in their ways but you have become more self-aware, loving, and patient people. Some how hotter too but that’s for a different time." she wrote. "Kimberly I feel so honored and privileged that I was blessed with you as my sister and best friend. You and I until the end kiddo. You know I ride for you. By your side until the end. I would do ANYTHING for you," Koko continued

Her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner have not shared a post yet.