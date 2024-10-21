Britney Spears shares a throwback from one of her marriages

Britney Spears is reminiscing on one of her marriages. The pop star has officially been married three times, but in December 2022 she also married herself while still with her ex-husband Sam Asghari. On Sunday, the "Lucky" singer reminisced on the special day, reposting the video on Instagram for her 41.9 million followers.

"The day I married myself" Britney captioned the video. The 42-year-old singer posed in a silk vintage gown while wearing a stunning floor-length veil. "Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever done," she continued.

Britney first posted the video on social media on December 1, 2022, so her post came two months ahead of what would be her second anniversary. "Yeah … I married myself," she wrote at the time. "I got bored, liked my veil, and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT" Britney added writing, "Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too."

While the "Oops I Did It Again" singer's marriage with Asghari eventually came to an end with a divorce in August 2023, Britney is still going strong in the marriage to herself.

But it's possible we could see Britney walk down the aisle again. She has reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship with her former housekeeper Paul Soliz for about a year and a source recently told In Touch, “People are expecting Paul to propose soon."

© The Grosby Group Paul drives Britney in her $200K Mercedes

Like Britney, he's been married before - and was until recently. TMZ reported earlier this month that her husband Nicole Mancilla filed for divorce after 8 years of marriage.

But the contractor has a criminal record, and reports have left fans concerned about his intentions with the singer. "Paul has taken on the job of Brit’s social media manager, and now he has some of his kids [he has nine total] living at her house," they told In Touch. Her brother Bryan Spears, is also reportedly concerned.