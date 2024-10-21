Maria Becerra meets Adam Sandler in New York; 'Today, I achieved a dream'

Maria Becerra is achieving all of her dreams. The Argentinean singer was recently in New York City, where she performed in some concerts and attended various notorious events. While walking the streets of New York, Becerra achieved one of her dreams: meeting Adam Sandler, her childhood favorite actor.

© @mariabecerra Maria Becerra and Adam Sandler in New York

The encounter took place by chance, while Becerra was walking the streets of New York City. One of Becerra's friends recorded their encounter, sharing that she had just attended the Kelly Clarkson Show as one of the guests. Sandler congratulated her and shared how kind Kelly Clarkson is. Becerra shared the special moment with her fans on social media.

"Today I achieved a dream," she wrote. "My favorite actor since I was a little girl, Adam Sandler."

Becerra also shared a photo of the two, showing Sandler with his arm around Becerra as she smiled brightly for the camera.

Becerra shared some more snippets of her time in New York, looking happy with her trip. Some of the photos she shared showed her backstage at The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she posed alongside a photo of Ariana Grande, one of her favorite artists. She also shared photos of two different ramen bowls and a closer look at her outfits, which were stunning and showed off some of her fun personality.

"One day you're meeting Kelly Clarkson and the next Adam Sandler, tell me you're not achieving your dreams," wrote a fan in the comments.

Becerra's interview with Kelly Clarkson

Last week, Becerra was a guest at The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she met the iconic singer and TV personality and shared the story of her two sold-out shows in the River Plate Stadium in Argentina. While the concerts were an incredible achievement, they were plagued by technicalities, resulting in two very stressful experiences.

"I was crying behind the screen like 'No!' This is the most important show in my life and this is happening to me right now? I can't believe it," she said, revealing that one of her performances was delayed for two hours due to the rain that resulted in a power outage. "But then I came out like a diva, and all the people loved me."