María Becerra: A journey into the true self of a woman born to succeed

Argentina has always been known as a country with a cultural richness of great magnitude. It is true that during the last decade, the gaucho country has been immersed in a musical pause and despite having great and endless artistic references, it took them some time to find their voice on a commercial level. But that has changed radically because a group of women has once again placed that blessed land as the new epicenter of the industry with the start of the “female boom” led by María Becerra. According to data from Spotify, among the current most listened artists in the country are María, Nathy Peluso, Emilia, Tini, Nicki Nicole, and Lali Espósito. These are not isolated milestones; women are taking over the music industry.

María de los Ángeles Becerra (her given name) managed to make history in her native country by becoming the first Argentinian woman, alone, to sell out River’s iconic Monumental stadium last March. Who would have thought that at 24 years old, the girl who started as a YouTuber has turned into one of the top musical acts, and continues to be one of the youngest musicians with the greatest international projection. Within the framework of her incredible success, we talked about her fascinating rise to stardom and we came across a very focused, kind, humble person with a charisma that disarms anyone.

©Hola!



Photo: Jesús Cordero | Fashion Editor: Chiara Primatesta | Video: Daniel Neira | Stylist: Lucia Maldonado | Make up: Hanic Arias | Hair: Jaime Harper | Dress: Dundas | Shoes: Gucci

The so-called “Nena de Argentina” spoke to us about her beginnings, her childhood – which she remembers especially during her school years as a shy girl – and her notion of what they call fame which she avoids, as she considers that it does not suit her. Her commitment to love and her engagement to the singer J Rei. An intimate and sincere talk with one of the most complete urban artists in Argentina, who composes her own lyrics and music.

Preparing for the release of her new song ‘Imán,’ and debuting a new look, María graces our digital cover, proving that we are at the forefront of an immense musical phenomenon, which is simply the result of a constant dedication that she started to build since day one, after years of daydreaming, manifesting, and dedicating; resulting in a star on and off the stage.