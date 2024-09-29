María Becerra

Maria de los Angeles Becerra was born in Quilmes, Buenos Aires, knowing from a young age that she wanted to make music. At just seven years old, she began taking not only singing lessons but also musical comedy and interpretive dance classes.
When she was 12, Maria began her career on Facebook, where she posted a five-minute-long parody monologue that received over a million views in just a few hours. This encouraged her to create a YouTube channel in 2015, which she would later use to post videos of herself speaking, singing, vlogging, and doing dance tutorials. While she no longer posts videos there, her channel has nearly 3 million subscribers.
In September 2019, Becerra released her debut EP 222, which featured her fusion of urban pop and hip-hop elements. In November, she released her single High, which would later be remixed by Tini and Lola Indigo, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100.
In 2020, Becerra dominated the feature game, leaving her mark on multiple remixes including En Tu Cuerpo with Lyanno, Rauw Alejandro, and Lenny Tavárez; AYNEA with FMK and Beret; and MÁS de Mí with Rusherking, Khea & Duki, Lit Killah, and Tiago Pzk, which became Becerra’s first number-one single on the Argentina Hot 100.
In 2020, Maria became the first Latin artist to sign with independent record label 300 Entertainment. In 2021, she released her second EP, Animal, Pt. 1 which included Animal featuring Cazzu and Acaramelao. Both singles became hits in Argentina, where they finished at #5 and #7, respectively. This year, Becerra has continued to collaborate with big names, releasing Mal Acostumbrao with Mau y Ricky, Wow Wow with Becky G, and ¿Qué Más Pues? with J Balvin.