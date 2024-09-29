María Becerra

Maria de los Angeles Becerra was born in Quilmes, Buenos Aires, knowing from a young age that she wanted to make music. At just seven years old, she began taking not only singing lessons but also musical comedy and interpretive dance classes.

When she was 12, Maria began her career on Facebook, where she posted a five-minute-long parody monologue that received over a million views in just a few hours. This encouraged her to create a YouTube channel in 2015, which she would later use to post videos of herself speaking, singing, vlogging, and doing dance tutorials. While she no longer posts videos there, her channel has nearly 3 million subscribers.

© Hola! Photo: Jesus Cordero | Fashion Editor: Chiara Primatesta | Video: Daniel Neira | Stylist: Lucia Maldonado | Make up: Hanic Arias | Hair: Jaime Harper | Top: Ruben Izasa | Pants: Stolen Stores

In September 2019, Becerra released her debut EP 222, which featured her fusion of urban pop and hip-hop elements. In November, she released her single High, which would later be remixed by Tini and Lola Indigo, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100.

"The truth is that since I was little, I have been lucky enough to know what I want to do. I feel like I was born for this and nothing else and since I was little I started working on it."

© GettyImages Maria Becerra attends the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards in Seville, Spain.

In 2020, Becerra dominated the feature game, leaving her mark on multiple remixes including En Tu Cuerpo with Lyanno, Rauw Alejandro, and Lenny Tavárez; AYNEA with FMK and Beret; and MÁS de Mí with Rusherking, Khea & Duki, Lit Killah, and Tiago Pzk, which became Becerra’s first number-one single on the Argentina Hot 100.

"The truth is I feel that Argentina has always been very important in terms of culture. With that, I am so grateful to my country because I feel that we are a country that has always given a lot of importance to music."

© Hola! Photo: Jesus Cordero | Fashion Editor: Chiara Primatesta | Video: Daniel Neira | Stylist: Lucia Maldonado | Make up: Hanic Arias | Hair: Jaime Harper | Dress: Ruben Isaza | Jewelry: Vintage

In 2020, Maria became the first Latin artist to sign with independent record label 300 Entertainment. In 2021, she released her second EP, Animal, Pt. 1 which included Animal featuring Cazzu and Acaramelao. Both singles became hits in Argentina, where they finished at #5 and #7, respectively. This year, Becerra has continued to collaborate with big names, releasing Mal Acostumbrao with Mau y Ricky, Wow Wow with Becky G, and ¿Qué Más Pues? with J Balvin.

