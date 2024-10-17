Maria Becerra shares hilarious story of 'stressful' delayed concert at River Plate stadium

Maria Becerra has achieved many things in her life, but none greater than selling out the River Plate Stadium in Argentina for two nights in a row. The singer has opened up about the incredible experience on The Kelly Clarkson Show, revealing that while it was an incredible moment for her, both of her performances were plagued with technical difficulties.

© Medios y Media Maria Becerra performing in Mexico

"It was, wow, it was a big experience," shared Becerra. "I think the most important experience in my whole life. It was so stressful, too."

Becerra revealed that the night of her first performance, there was a lot of rain, prompting an outage of electricity that delayed her concert for two hours. The water caused a power outage that took out the stadium's generator. "I was crying behind the screen like 'No!' This is the most important show in my life and this is happening to me right now? I can't believe it."

Becerra shared that at first, the audience was positive. "For like the first half hour," she said, prompting laughs from Clarkson and the audience. "And then it was like 'f*ck you!'" she said, mimicking the angry mob. "But then I came out like a diva, and all the people loved me."

Her second performance also had its fair share of glitches

Becerra shared that on her second night, the fireworks that were meant to go off in her show exploded in the delivery truck. She made it clear that no one got hurt though. "God was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna do this and this, but not this."

Still, she doesn't regret anything. "It was so stressful, but it was amazing!" she said.

Her achievement remains a record to beat: Becerra stands as the only female performer to have sold out the River Plate Stadium. To make it all even more impressive, she sold out the show within 90 minutes.