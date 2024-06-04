Maria Becerra announces World tour; Check out her US stops!

Maria Becerra is going on the biggest tour of her career. The Argentinean singer has shared some dates for her 2024 world tour, titled, #Tour24. The tour, which has over 50 stops in countries all over the world, is touted as the biggest of her career.
Premio Lo Nuestro 2024: Who are the nominees?
New Music Friday: Cardi B, Carin León, J Balvin, Miley Cyrus, and more
Becerra’s tour will have stops at some of the major cities in the world, including US cities like New York and Los Angeles. Overall, the tour will be made up of over 50 shows in Europe, U.S., and Latín América.
Presale begins this Wednesday, June 5th.
The tour will feature performances of Becerra’s biggest hits and collaborations, including bands and acts like Tini, J Balvin, and Reik. Some of her songs include “Así es la Vida” (feat. Enrique Iglesias), “Miénteme” (feat. Tini), “El Amor de Mi Vida” (feat. Los Ángeles Azules), “Qué Más Pues?” (feat. J Balvin), “Corazón Vacío”, “Los del Espacio”, “Adiós”, and more.
Scroll down for a full list of the U.S. tour dates that have been announced:
Maria Becerra #TOUR24 US dates
Friday, October 18th, 2024 - Boston, MA - Royale
- Sunday, October 20th, 2024 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
- Thursday, October 24th, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
- Friday, October 25th, 2024 - San Diego, CA - The Sound
- Sunday, October 27th, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
- Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory
- Thursday, October 31st, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center
- Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall