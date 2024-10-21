Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira share adorable photos of their son's first time in Disney

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are enjoying every second of parenthood. The couple, who welcomed their first child Marco one year ago, have shared photos of their son's first trip to Disney.

© GettyImages Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at the LAMAS 2024

The images were shared by Ferreira who captured her son alongside his parents, his grandmother, and more. While the images guard Marco's privacy by shielding his face, both parents look joyful, with Marco clearly having a great time in the happiest place on Earth.

Photos show Anthony and Ferreira posing in front of Cinderella's castle as they kiss Marco's cheeks. More images show Ferreira and her son standing in front of the castle, with her wearing pink Minnie ears and an all-pastel outfit made out of boots, white shorts, and a green jacket. She also shared photos of herself and her son boarding various theme park rides, and a pin her son received, that read "1st visit" and featured various Disney characters.

Ferreira captioned the post with a sweet message, revealing her joy in witnessing her son's happiness as he took in his surroundings. "Seeing Disney through your eyes has been so wonderful my son," she wrote in Spanish. "Marco's first and most magical time at Disney World!"

More details about Ferreira and Anthony's family

Ferreira and Anthony welcomed their son in June of last year, and have since shared many updates about their child's life. While the two have opted to shield Marco's face from the public eye, Ferreira shared it on a special occasion: his first birthday. The image shows herself and Marco smiling for the camera as they celebrated his first birthday.

"Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things... one of them being the greatest love that exists... being your mother, my son," she wrote in the post's caption. "There’s no way to explain the infinite love I feel for you and the excitement of watching you grow and teaching you new things every day. Happy birthday to the greatest blessing of my life. My beloved Marco!"