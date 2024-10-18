Marc Anthony endorses candidate in upcoming US presidential elections

Marc Anthony has made his choice for this year's presidential election. In a new political ad, Anthony encouraged Americans to vote and specifically called on Latinos, sharing some of the American values that he holds dear. He joins a long list of celebrities who have gotten involved in the elections as we draw closer to November 5th.

© Getty Anthony shared an impassioned message for his Latin audience

Anthony shared that he was endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and would be voting for them in the coming elections.

“This election goes way beyond political parties. Let’s remember what the United States represents and stands for: UNITED,” he said. “That’s why I support Kamala Harris for president.”

Anthony recounted his experience of Donald Trump's presidency, in particular his response to Hurricane Maria. “Even though some have forgotten, I remember what it was like when Donald Trump was president. I remember what he did and said about Puerto Rico, about our people. I remember after Hurricane Maria devastated our island, Trump blocked billions in relief," he said.

The ad is titled "Recuerdo" and was shared by Harris' campaign on social media. It's scheduled to air on Telemundo during this Sunday's broadcast of the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Harris shared the ad on her Instagram, sharing a message and thanking Anthony for the message. "Under my presidency, we will stand united regardless of where we’re from. Thank you, @MarcAnthony, for your support."

You can watch the full video below.

Other artists that have endorsed this year's candidates

This year's elections are proving to be just as divisive as in 2020, with various artists and celebrities campaigning for their candidate and sharing with their audiences and fans their reasons for supporting them. Anthony joins artists like Taylor Swift, Mana, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and more, who've shared messages of support for Harris ever since she announced her candidacy.

Artists that have endorsed Donald Trump include Anuel AA, Justin Quiles, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Kanye West.