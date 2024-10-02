Marc Anthony returns to Paraguay to serve as Godfather at Nadia's family baptism

Marc Anthony is a busy man on tour, but there's always time for family. After performing in Chile, the Salsero traveled to Asunción, Paraguay, with his wife, Nadia Ferreira, and their son, little Marquitos. The trip was for a very special reason - they were chosen as godparents to Maximiliano, the youngest son of Nadia’s sister, Eli Ferreira. Maxi, just seven months younger than Marquitos, was born in January, and the baptism marks the first of many special occasions.

© GettyImages Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have been supportive of each other's families

Marc and Nadia shared photos and videos of the ceremony on social media, showing a more personal and familiar side of the salsa star. Although Marc typically keeps family matters private, he seemed to embrace the moment, happy to step into his role as godfather. The baptism was at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, and the photo shows some gorgeous architecture. One photo that has gone viral on social media shows Marc alongside his wife’s family.

© @ludytferreira Marc Anthony becomes a godfather

The godfather wore a dark suit and happily stood with Nadia, who looked elegant in a pleated skirt and cream-colored wrap blouse. Eli, wore a white suit, holding baby Maxi, who looked adorable in a white robe with matching shoes. Nadia and Eli's mother, Mrs. Ludy, also attended, dressed on theme with white pants and a blouse with yellow motifs. 'Eli’s' eldest son, Mauricio, wore a light blue suit and a white shirt. The priest who officiated the baptism was also there with the family.

Although little Marquitos was not in the photo taken at the cathedral, he was photographed later by his mother alongside his cousin Maxi. The duo are sure to be lifelong friends as they grow up together.

© @nadiaferreira Marquitos and his cousin are already bonding

This trip to Paraguay marks Marc’s third visit with Nadia. Their first trip was in 2022 when she handed over her Miss Paraguay title to her successor. The second visit was in December 2022, when Marc performed at the SND Arena in Asunción as part of his Viviendo Tour.