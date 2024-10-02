Miss Universe Organization will introduce a new crown made of diamonds and sapphires during their 73rd edition

Pageantry lovers will meet their new Miss Universe in a few weeks, but ahead of the big event on November 16, the 73rd edition will introduce a new crown. Current Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios shared in an interview with Maxine Woodside's radio show how impactful the monarch butterfly's latest piece will be.

"I will hand the crown (to the winner) on November 16 at the Mexico City Arena. It is a crown of diamonds and sapphires. This year, there is a new crown called Butterfly, and there will also be a new crown for Miss Universe," she said without going into much detail.

At the end of her journey, Palacios might need to give back the original crown; however, she can opt for a replica. "They always give the winner a replica of the crown," she revealed, referring to the Miss Universe Organization's protocol.

The evolution of Miss Universe crowns

For over seventy years, the Miss Universe beauty pageant has culminated in the crowning of its winners with breathtaking tiaras, each symbolizing a distinct era and encapsulating the essence of the competition. Throughout the pageant's history, these crowns have undergone nine significant transformations, evolving from understated and graceful designs to elaborate and opulent creations that reflect their respective times' evolving beauty standards and fashion trends.

The current crown was introduced in 2022 after the Miss Universe Organization's ownership changed hands. The renewed organization presented a new Mouawad crown design. The “Mouawad Force for Good Crown” holds 110 carats of blue sapphires, 48 white diamonds, and a 45.14-carat royal blue sapphire.

Miss Universe 2024: Over 100 countries competing

The 73rd edition of the Miss Universe pageant is expected to make history in 2024, with 120 countries reportedly participating. Anne Jakrajutatip, the organization's co-owner, said the event, which promises to be a global spectacle, had a never-seen-before group of national directors signing up for this year’s contest.

Miss Universe 2024 will take place in Mexico City. The Latin American country has hosted the pageant on four occasions: in 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

For the first time in history, in 2024, the pageant will follow the organizers' new rules, which will significantly change the competition. One of the most notable changes is eliminating the age limits, allowing all contestants over 18 to participate. This move aims to promote inclusivity and diversity for women of all ages.