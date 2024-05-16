In 2023, Marc Anthony became a father for the seventh time after his wife, Nadia Ferrerira, gave birth to their son Marquitos. Despite the singer being very reserved with his personal life, this time, he couldn’t resist talking to his friend Lili Estefan about the blessing of welcoming his youngest son.

In the middle of the golf tournament organized annually by his Maestro Cares foundation, attended by stars such as Luis Fonsi and Chayanne, Marc chatted with the host of El Gordo y La Flaca (Univision). At the same time, they rolled around the course in a golf cart.

“It is an honor to be able to do it on a day like this, when we had a great time, at the same time meeting my friends, my colleagues, who have supported me through the years. It is a beautiful day in Miami playing golf, and we are contributing,” said the interpreter about his philanthropic event, followed by a gala on the night Lili served as host.

Does Marc Anthony change diapers?

Estefan asked the singer if he was helping his wife “Change diapers,” to which he responded: “Yes, obviously.” According to Marc, he was the one who taught Nadia all the basics. “At the beginning, I taught her everything she had to do, and now she is an expert,” he said.

Marc Anthony even pointed out that they have experienced small accidents when changing Marquito’s diaper. “When we are changing him, he gets cold,” Marc explained, detailing how he uses his agility with diapers to avoid unexpected spills.

The star also said that he is thankful that his baby looks like his wife. “He came out looking like his mother, thank God, how I prayed ‘My God, please’ that he didn’t look like me,” the singer joked. However, he admitted that the baby has a trait that he inherited from him. “He has my feet, (but) he looks like the mother, thank God.”

Will Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have another baby?

The singer spoke wonderfully about his son and said he was fortunate that he is the way he is. “Beautiful, sensible, he doesn’t complain, he sleeps nine hours a day, calm, calm. We hit the lottery,” he said.

Lili also asked if they wanted more babies. “Have you closed the factory yet?” He was quick to respond: “No, no, no.”

“Are you going for another one?” the presenter asked. “Yes, let’s go,” said the interpreter. “What would you like the baby to be?” asked the interviewer. “A little girl who looks like her,” Marc responded, referring to Nadia.

Although the pair wants more babies, the singer doesn’t mention when he and his wife could surprise the world with the news of a new bundle of joy.

For Nadia, motherhood is gift

In August 2023, the former beauty queen discussed her experience as a new mother and her feelings upon discovering she was pregnant. “I felt immense joy, but I also knew that a gigantic responsibility was on the way and that my baby would be my motivation to move forward,” Nadia commented in an interview for Marie Claire Mexico magazine. “My world would change in a positive way, because it is that little human being who has shown me what the greatest love in the world is,” she admitted.

On that occasion, the model also spoke about her mission as a mother. “My desire is to raise him by example, so that he is very clear about the values and principles of an educated person. Being able to forge in him a good character, who understands the value of people, things and that there is nothing more important than love and respect,” she said.