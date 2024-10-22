Nicola Peltz Beckham channels her iconic mother-in-law Victoria with her latest haircut

Nicola Peltz Beckham has a new haircut, and she's giving Posh Spice! The 29-year-old married debuted her new do on social media on Monday, and she is rocking a short brunette look similar to the style her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham used to rock in the '90s.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola looks amazing with her new brunette bob

"Passenger princess," the 29-year-old captioned the pic. Fans were loving the new hair in the comments. "You look so gorgeous with short hair" reads one of the top-liked comments. One fan immediately saw the resemblance between her and Victoria writing, "Living the posh spice hair, loving it. living for it."

© Getty Victoria performs in Spain with the Spice Girls in 1998

The 50-year-old is still wearing her hair short, but it's more of a textured and layered look. It's also a lighter shade of brown with sun-kissed highlights.

Nicola joined the iconic Beckham family when she married Victoria and David's son, Brooklyn Beckham, in a lavish ceremony in 2022. It was a beautiful but dramatic affair that included a lawsuit and rumors of a rift between Victoria and her mother-in-law.

One of the rumors that ran wild was that the fashion designer was upset Nicola didn't want to wear one of her dresses. But Nicola cleared the air after the wedding, “I was going to [wear Victoria’s design], and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it,” she told Variety. “So then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the Premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024.

Two years later, there's been nothing but love between the mother and daughter-in-law, and the Beckham family is still one of the strongest families in the industry. They are always attending events together and hyping each other up on social media, sharing how much they love or miss each other when someone is missing from the occasion.