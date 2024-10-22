Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos steal the show on their date night

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood and have been married since 1996. They love sharing looks into their lives on their show Live with Kelly & Mark and on social media, and their latest outing is a testament that you should keep up the date nights with your partner even if you've been together for decades. On Sunday the host shared a selfie looking sleek and glamorous with her husband for their night on Broadway.

© IG: @Kellyripa The couple looked sharp and classy for date night

They attended the "Sunset BLVD" Broadway opening night at St James Theater on October 20 in New York City. Ripa wore a stunning black and green gown while Consuelos posed in a classy suit.

Once they got to the show they had their professional photos taken as one of the celebrity guests. Other stars at the show's opening included Brooke Shields, Sarah Hyland, and Laverne Cox.

© Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were among the stars at opening night

We are sure to see more stars attend the show which has a long run until July 2025. Nicole Scherzinger stars as the immortal Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., reimagined by director Jamie Lloyd.

Per the website, haunted by memories and dreams, former movie star Norma longs to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter may be her last chance, but their intense relationship spirals toward disaster. Filled with glamour and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. shines a spotlight on the characters’ ambitions and their desperate craving for fame.

After the show, the 54-year-old shared a snap of the playbill. Clearly moved from the performance, Ripa wrote, "Simply brilliant."

© IG: @Kellyripa

It was a night out for the parents who stay busy on their daily talk show host. They share sons Michael, 27, Joa​quin, 21, and Lola, 23.

Live With Kelly and Mark has become a platform for one of Hollywood's favorite couples to share their hilarious stories. They recently opened up about their conversation about "grey divorces" and have been competing in daily challenges that have led to her kicking him in the crotch.