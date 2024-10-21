Eva Mendes reveals Ryan Gosling makes her feel sexy even though she doesn't see herself as beautiful

In a recent interview with The Times, Eva Mendes opened up about how her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, makes her feel sexy in the sweetest ways. The mom, actress, entrepreneur, and children's book author shared her thoughts while discussing her role as the face of Stella McCartney's winter 2024 campaign.

Mendes spoke candidly about how Gosling effortlessly boosts her sensuality. Despite being together for years, their connection remains strong, with Gosling continuing to make her feel confident and appreciated.

© GC Images Eva Mendes and her husband Ryan Gosling

"I feel really f------ sexy at times," Mendes said. "The way my man looks at me is just … at times I'm like, oh my God. That might not sit well with people, but so much of how I feel is a reflection of what he's giving me."

As Mendes reflected on their relationship, she emphasized that the little things often count. She described how his support and affection enhance her sense of self, proving that true intimacy doesn't always have to be grand but can be found in quiet moments. "There's so many things that can make me feel sexy and I'd say that I feel more sexy than not. I guess because I've never considered myself beautiful, but I've always felt very sexy."

The couple first met in 2011 before shooting "The Place Beyond The Pines" and started dating after completing the film. They are parents to two daughters, Esmeralda, who is 10, and Amada, who is 8.

© Getty Images US actress Eva Mendes (L) and her partner Canadian actor Ryan Gosling (2L) attend the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Recently, the self-proclaimed Cuban mami also opened up about working to unlearn her upbringing. During an appearance on "Parenting & You With Dr. Shefali," Eva shared that she's dealing with breaking the pattern of "yelling."

"I don't yell in a harsh way, like telling them to 'shut up,' but it's still yelling," she admitted. "It's not about being mean, but it's the yelling itself that feels cultural to me."

Eva became emotional as she talked about the effects of this behavior. "I really don't want to raise my kids with fear," she said, tearing up. I hope I don't look back in 20 years and regret it because it's so unfair to them."

© Parenting & You With Dr. Shefali Eva Mendes

Eva acknowledged that although she grew up in a loving home, there was also a significant element of fear. "In my 20s, I was determined not to be like my parents," Eva confessed. "But now, I'm shocked at how much I'm like my mother. I adore her, but my childhood was full of anxiety and turmoil, even though my family was loving."

The author of "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries" shared during an interview with HOLA! USA how anxiety can manifest in different ways. She experienced anxiety as a child but noticed an increase after becoming a mother. "It took so long for me to relax a little bit after [giving birth], but I remember that I had one baby after another; I remember it so viscerally, like, I would spend nights just staring at them and going, like, 'Oh, my God, what if something happens to me?' And it's that spiral," she said. "But I think so much of that is also what we're going through hormonally."

