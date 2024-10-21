Vanessa and Natalia Bryant are twinning in gorgeous saris at an Indian wedding

It's always heartwarming to see Vanessa Bryant and her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, together. Lately, though, fans are doing double takes, as the 21-year-old looks so grown-up that it's almost hard to tell the two apart.

Natalia, the oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has been turning heads with her stylish outfits and graceful presence. Natalia's fashion game has been on point, from a chic, back-to-school preppy miniskirt to an elegant fall look for the Ralph Lauren New York Fashion Week show.

However, what truly captured everyone's attention was the recent moment when Natalia and Vanessa stepped out in breathtaking saris at a swanky Indian wedding. Natalia first wowed onlookers with her traditional Indian sari, custom-designed by KYNAH, a luxury Indian fashion and bridal wear brand founded by designer Aisha Rawji. Vanessa, 42, followed up with her stunning look in a sari from the same designer, and together, they posed for beautiful photos that showcased their strong bond and striking resemblance.

KYNAH, known for its intricate and glamorous designs, is based in Los Angeles, making it a natural fit for the Bryant family. Their matching wedding outfits perfectly highlighted Natalia's youthful elegance and Vanessa's timeless beauty.

But beyond the glamour, Natalia is a fourth-year student at USC, studying film to one day become a film director. Despite her busy schedule, she remains grounded, often helping her mom with her younger sisters, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5.

© @lakers Vanessa Bryant and her daughters

During an interview with Town & Country, she expressed her emotions about seeing murals of her father and sister while driving around L.A. According to Natalia, seeing street art can be bittersweet, but she still appreciates the love. “I love seeing the murals. Whenever I see them when I’m driving around, I’m like, ‘Oh, okay.’ They feel like special gems,” she told the publication.

Natalia is staying busy by pursuing a career in modeling and participating in internships. In the summer of 2023, she interned for Beyoncé‘s Parkwood Entertainment. It is reported that she helped to create the imagery of the Renaissance tour. “It was such an amazing experience,” she told the outlet. “You can just talk to anybody in the office, and they’re amazing.”

© GettyImages Natalia Bryant at Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event held on April 13, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

During the interview, Natalia revealed how her mom, likes to “test her musical knowledge.” Adding: “I’m horrible with lyrics. Like, horrible,” Natalia says. “She’ll play the song, and it’s a throwback, and I’m like, ‘Mom, I swear I know this song! I swear I’m cultured! You raised me right!’”

Natalia said her mom listens to Gwen Stefani, Fergie, Shakira, Beyoncé, Guns N‘ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac, and Tupac. “I got to experience that. And my dad would play a lot of Jay-Z, a lot of Biggie Smalls.”

“I listened to movie soundtracks in my dad’s car, and now I have a playlist of all my favorite movie scores I listen to,” she said.