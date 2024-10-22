Angelina Jolie reportedly snuck in rumored boyfriend Akala to London hotel

Angelina Jolie is reportedly having a good time. The actress and filmmaker has been recently romantically linked with Akala, a British rapper. Last week, the pair reportedly spent a couple of nights together in a hotel in London.

© GrosbyGroup Akala and Angelina Jolie

Jolie has been promoting her film "Maria," which has amassed some Oscar buzz. Last week, she was in London and reportedly snuck Akala into her suite, where they spent two days together.

“Angelina and Akala have been secretly spending nights together at her London hotel The Corinthia," said a source to The US Sun.

“Angelina arrived at the hotel via the loading bay at around 8 pm on Wednesday before being joined by Akala at around 10 pm. The pair spent Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel and did not leave."

The pair were later seen having dinner at Club Soho House after the premiere of her film.

“Akala was sneaked out of the hotel via one of Angelina’s cars on Friday — a couple of hours before the BFI film premiere for her new movie," continued the source.

“They are using separate cars and secret entrances to keep their relationship under wraps, but it’s the real deal.”

© Joe Maher Akala at a screening of 'Maria' at the BFI London Film Festival

More details about Akala and Jolie's relationship

Akala and Jolie sparked rumors over the past couple of weeks after being spotted together at various events, including the New York Film Festival premiere of "Maria," where Akala spent time with Jolie's son Pax. Still, their teams shut down speculation.

"She and Akala are not dating," said an insider to PEOPLE. "She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there."

The source claimed that the two had been friends for years. "They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes," they said. "They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him."