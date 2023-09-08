Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding lawsuit drama comes to an end

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz can look back at their wedding without any lingering drama. The young couple said “I do” in April 2022 in Palm Beach Florida, but for the past few months, they have been at the center of a lawsuit between Nicola’s father, Nelson Peltz, and wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba.

It was revealed earlier this year that her father, Nelson, filed a lawsuit in December against the wedding planners of Plan Design Events. Braghin and Grijalba were hired six weeks before the wedding and let go after nine days. But the billionaire claimed he didn’t get his $159,000 deposit back.



Daily Mail obtained documents showing Braghin and Grijalba filed a countersuit in February 2023, citing breach of contract. After leaked text messages, opinions started to form about Nicola, who went through three different sets of wedding planners, with people calling her a “Bridezilla.”

Seven months later, on September 6th, PEOPLE revealed the lawsuit and contract dispute had been resolved. As part of the settlement, Plan Design Events will donate in the name of the married couple to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. “PDE wishes Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham happiness and a fruitful life together,” the involved parties said in a joint statement.

What both sides were saying

©GettyImages



Nelson Peltz and Claudia Peltz

At the heyday of the dispute, both parties were staying firm on their stance. “The celebrity of the wedding couple combined with the anticipated attendance of many high-profile guests required that the wedding planner have the expertise and staffing to plan, coordinate and execute a wedding event of the expected caliber and complexity,” Nelson’s lawyers claimed in the lawsuit, per PEOPLE.

Braghin and Grijalba alleged that Nicola and her mother, Claudia, didn’t want Victoria Beckham to know how messy things were getting with the planning, particularly with the guestlist, which they claimed kept changing, making it difficult to manage.

“Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham (Brooklyn’s mother) could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” the complaint read.

In March, Nicola and her mother submitted a motion to withdraw from any future legal proceedings in response to what they characterized as “baseless and malicious” allegations.