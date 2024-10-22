Madonna shares night out with her twin daughters and Billie Eilish

Madonna and her daughters Stella and Estere had a night out to remember. The three attended Billie Eilish's concert at Madison Square Garden last Thursday, sharing photos of their time there. Madonna also shared photos alongside Eilish and her daughters, with all of them hugging and smiling for the camera.

The post, shared yesterday, was made up of Madonna's night out, sharing photos of some of the details of her outfit, her time at Eilish's concert, and her daughters Estere and Stella looking happy to be listening to Eilish's work. Videos showed Eilish performing at MSG, and Madonna's daughters making faces for the camera as they sang along to "What Was I Made For."

Madonna also shared photos of her daughters' impressive outfits, with one of the twins wearing a t-shirt and jeans, and the other wearing a button-up, with a corset, and a scarf wrapped around her head that she dressed down with some jeans. The twins took photos alongside Eilish, with the three smiling for the camera. Lastly, Madonna shared some photos alongside Eilish, with the two smiling with their arms wrapped around each other.

"It's nice to get out," Madonna captioned the post, tagging Eilish and adding a heart emoji.

© Kevin Mazur Billie Eilish performing in New York

Madonna's grief over the death of her brother

Earlier this month, Madonna shared the news that her brother Christopher Ciccone had died. In an emotional Instagram post, Madonna shared various photos of herself and her brother, reminiscing about their relationship as she revealed the heartbreaking news and the ups and downs of their dynamic.

“My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long,” she wrote. “Its hard to explain our bond But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.”

Madonna revealed that she and Christopher discovered a mutual love in dance and helped Christopher come to terms with his sexuality as a gay man. "Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too," she wrote.