Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti introduce their new fur baby

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are still going strong, and they've added a Pomeranian puppy into the mix. The couple, who was recently in Rome, was spotted on Tuesday, October 22, on a shopping spree with their furry companion in New York City, looking like a family of three.

© The Grosby Group The couple looked cool and casual as they started their day

They walked through Manhattan’s busy East Village neighborhood, in matching looks, adding more shopping bags along the way. The 26-year-old Italian model is likely celebrating her debut as an angel for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

© The Grosby Group The shopping bags kept growing and DiCaprio made sure to help carry some goods

Ceretti seemed most hands-on with the puppy, carrying it and holding its leash. The 49-year-old is usually seen wearing a mask and seemed to enjoy his time without it, but once he realized he had been spotted by the paparazzi, he put it back on.

© The Grosby Group They wore matching white t-shirts with chains and denim

While it's not clear if they are co-parenting the puppy or if Ceretti got the pooch on her own, the idea that they are doggy parents is the cuter option.

It's not totally out of the norm for the Titanic star either. He shared a dog with his ex-girlfriend of more than four years, Camila Morrone. They fostered two Siberian Huskies during the COVID-19 pandemic while quarantining at his home in Los Angeles in 2020.

© The Grosby Group Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone with Jack and Sally in 2020

The former couple only kept the female named Sally, but before rehoming the male named Jack, DiCaprio was a protective dog dad. During an interview promoting his film Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that in 2020, one of the dogs fell into a frozen lake, and DiCaprio "jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog." "And as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in," she explained.

Following their split in 2022, one month after she turned 25, a source told DailyMail the former couple was still amicable and sharing custody of the pooch. “They are on great terms,” the insider said. “They see each other all the time because they share custody of their dog.”