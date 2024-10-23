Cyndi Lauper kicks off farewell tour with a tribute to Yayoi Kusama during ‘Girls just want to have fun’ performance

Iconic 80s pop idol, Cyndi Lauper, who rose to global fame with her hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” kicked off her farewell tour in Canada on October 18th in Montreal, followed by Toronto on October 20th. Embracing her ‘true colors’, Lauper paid tribute to groundbreaking artists like herself.

During the first two nights of the tour, the GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY-winning artist paid tribute to Yayoi Kusama by displaying large video images of the Japanese artist on stage. Lauper also wore a white outfit with red polka dots, a signature element of Kusama’s work, famously highlighted in her collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

© TikTok Cyndi Lauper displayed images of the Japanese artist while performing "Girls just want to have fun"

The singer also took to TikTok to share a video of herself dancing in her Kusama-inspired outfit alongside musicians Slater Manzo and Rêve. She captioned the post, "Backstage shenanigans. First night of tour. 😊"

Rêve, the Canadian singer-songwriter who was also part of the evening, was so excited about meeting Lauper that she shared a photo from the concert with a message to the star of the night. "Cyndi Lauper: you are a forever icon ❤️ I am in awe of your artistry and the incredible woman you are. Thank you for the opportunity to open for you on the first night of the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour – last night was an evening I’ll never forget. You are so special and I am eternally grateful 💫"

© IG: @revemtl Cyndi Lauper and Rêve during the "Girls just want to have fun" farewell tour

Lauper has long been a fan of Yayoi Kusama. In October 2019, she shared her excitement on Instagram with photos from her visit to Kusama's museum in Tokyo, writing, "So happy that I got a chance to visit the #YayoiKusama museum!" and expressing her admiration for the singer.

© IG: @Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper visits the Yayoi Kusama museum in Japan

Lauper has always stood out for her bold, visually stunning, and ever-evolving style. As her farewell tour kicks off, she continues to showcase this through unique artistic collaborations. According to a Live Nation press release, she will feature artists like Yayoi Kusama, Sonia Delaunay, Daniel Wurtzel, Reza Dolatabadi, Refik Anadol, and fashion designer Christian Siriano. Each night, Lauper will perform surrounded by their creations, offering a truly unique experience for her fans.

© Credit: Ruven Afanador Cyndi Lauper stylish as ever begins her farewell tour in 2024

Daniel Wurtzel, the Brooklyn-based artist known for his kinetic sculptures and installations using air and lightweight materials, was featured during the "True Colors" performance. Proud of this collaboration, he took to Instagram to share with his followers: "Cyndi Lauper’s Farewell Tour features my Air Fountain with the biggest fabric ever, and artworks by @yayoikusama_ and @refikanadol. The show will play in 40 arena venues in the US before traveling to Europe, Australia, and Japan."

© Credit: Patrick Beaudry Cindy Lauper collaborates with Brooklyn artist Daniel Wurtzel during her farewell tour

An exciting addition to Cyndi Lauper’s farewell tour is our favorite Latina singer and musician Emily Estefan, who will be joining her for two Florida dates: Wednesday, November 6, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, and Friday, November 8, at Hard Rock Hollywood in Hollywood, FL.

Cyndi Lauper farewell tour dates

The two artists first collaborated this past summer when Estefan joined Lauper for performances at Royal Albert Hall, Glastonbury, and Rock in Rio. Announcing the news on Instagram, Lauper praised Estefan, saying, "She's such a wonderful talent and hey, her parents aren't too shabby either." Estefan responded enthusiastically in the comments, writing, "I love you queeeen! Let's ROCK!"

And if you are curious about the setlist from her first night of the tour, fans and music blogs have been reporting it as follows.

Cyndi Lauper: October 18th, 2024 - Montreal Set List: