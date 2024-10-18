Taylor Swift and her cat Olivia Benson tease Miami Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is back to work. The pop icon has shared a new video teasing her comeback, which will see her kicking off the final round of her history-making Eras Tour, beginning with three sold-out dates in Miami.

© @taylorswift Taylor Swift and her cat Olivia

To share her excitement in returning from her work after a break, Swift shared a video of herself in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a venue with a capacity of over 65,000 people. The clip is set to GloRilla and Sexy Redd's "Whatchu Kno About Me," and trails after her as she walks inside the stadium wearing heels, jeans, and a yellow sweater, as she holds on to her cat, Olivia Benson. As the camera turns around her, Swift takes off her sunglasses and smiles.

"Back in the office," she captioned the post, adding an emoji with sunglasses on and the hashtag “MiamiTSTheErasTour.”

Swift will perform three shows in Miami, starting this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It marks her return to her US performances since August 2023.

More about Taylor Swift's cats

While Swift is one of the world's most prolific musicians, she's also a cat mom, having three cats with names inspired by her favorite films and TV shows: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. She usually takes her cats to memorable destinations, including the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where she was joined by Olivia, and her TIME Magazine cover, which starred herself and Benjamin. The cats have also made appearances in her music videos, holiday cards, and more.

"I have cats. I'm obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this," she said in a 2019 interview with TIME. "They're very dignified. They're independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life."