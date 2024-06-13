Taylor Swift parties with Kate Moss and other celebrities in London

Taylor Swift enjoyed a girl’s night out in London. The fan-favorite singer, who continues to make headlines for her successful ‘Eras Tour,’ was recently spotted wearing a black pantsuit and a bold red lip, during her latest outing in London, accompanied by many of her celebrity friends, this time with none other than supermodel Kate Moss.

The singer was photographed arriving at Casa Cruz with some of her usual friends, including Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who are known to be part of her inner circle. However, many are wondering if the supermodel became friends with Taylor, or if this was also a business meeting.

This time Taylor paired the look with a gray trenchcoat and glittery eye shadow. Meanwhile, Kate was seen wearing a white skirt and a matching blazer. She was also accompanied by Chrissy Hynde, Stella McCartney, and Andrew Scott.

Taylor is known for being surrounded by her closest friends, and while not every member of her friend group is still around to join her on her outings, she has previously been spotted with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Lorde, Martha Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld, Blake Lively, the Hadid sisters, the Haim sisters, among others.

This is Taylor’s latest outing after news about her ex’s engagement was revealed. Matty Healy, who seemingly inspired some of the songs of her latest album ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ went public with his engagement to model and singer Gabbriette. The pair continue to go strong in their relationship, with Gabbriette showing off her black diamond ring during Charlie XCX’s concert in New York City.