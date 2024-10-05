Leonardo DiCaprio, his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, and his mom enjoy Rome

Vittoria Ceretti may have turned 26 in June, but things are still going strong between her and Leonardo Dicaprio. The couple recently vacationed in her native Italy, checking out the eternal city of Rome. On October 2, they were spotted enjoying what looked like an espresso on a beautiful sunny day.

© The Grosby Group The model was born in Italy, so she's the perfect tour guide

Dicaprio is usually spotted with a face mask, but he basked in the sun with his model girlfriend, looking pleased with life and happy in love. They sat on the steps admiring the views of the Roman Palatine Hill and the Roman Forum.

© The Grosby Group They keep their relationship relatively private, but looked happy and in love

The 49-year-old's mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, and his stepdad, David Ward, were also there for the fun. As for what they were up to, per GrosbyGroup, they visited the Basilica of San Clemente before privately visiting the Church of San Bonaventura al Palatino, overlooking the majestic view of the Colosseum.

© The Grosby Grou Leo's mom and step dad were also on the vacation

The Titanic star took photos of Vittoria and his mother, and considering the family trip, things must be serious between the notorious bachelor and model. His mom even took photos of the couple hugging with the stunning Colosseum as the backdrop.

It’s speculated that the couple met in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival. They first made headlines in August 2023 when they were filmed making out against the wall of the Hï Ibiza club at around 4:30 am.

She was previously married to DJ Matteo Milleri, tying the knot on January 6, 2020, in Ibiza. Time will tell if she will be the only woman to lock him down and will one day walk the aisle again with the Oscar winner.