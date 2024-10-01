Jennifer Garner looks happier than most on a shopping trip with Samuel

Jennifer Garner looked like she was having the time of her life while on a recent shopping trip with her youngest Samuel , who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck . There are a lot of celebrities who get their groceries delivered, but it's nice to see Garner living a normal life! She looked casual with jeans, a striped shirt, a cardigan, and sunglasses, blowing huge gum bubbles as they walked with their bounty of groceries.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Garner and her bubble gum were a vibe

Like the best of us, Garner had a forgetful moment inside the store. When she realized she missed an item on her grocery list, the 52-year-old quickly dashed back inside. On her frolic back to the car, she had a huge smile and looked happy with life.

© The Grosby Group She ran inside to get what looks like a bag of snacks

While she ran in and out of the store, according to Grosby Group, the preteen "kept things cool" and chatted with photographers until his famous mom returned.

The duo was spotted stocking up on groceries in West LA

Garner's happy moment comes amid her ex-husband's divorce from Jennifer Lopez . They've been wonderful co-parents, and she often finds herself dragged into the middle of headlines whenever they reunite.

Along with Samuel, the couple shares Violet , who recently started college at Yale and 15-year-old Fin . Over the weekend, Affleck was spotted spending time with Fin and what looked like some of their friends shopping at a local Spirit Halloween store.