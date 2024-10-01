Kurt Cobain's daughter and Tony Hawk's son welcome their first child together

Frances Cobain and Riley Hawk have welcomed their first child together. The couple, who are the kids of various icons, among them Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, and Tony Hawk, welcomed a son named Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk.

The pair shared news of the birth of their child on social media, with Frances sharing various black and white photos of their child, an image of the baby holding on to her hand, and a photo of Riley smiling happily at his son as he holds him.

In the caption, Frances shared the baby's birth date and a sweet message. "9.17.2024 Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk. Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything," she captioned the post.

The baby received lots of love from followers and family members, including Tony Hawk. "My favorite grandson!"

Riley and Frances married on October 7th of last year. Riley is Hawk's eldest son, whom he shares with his ex-wife Cindy Dunbar. He has three other children.

"Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man. I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood," wrote Hawk in an Instagram post shared last December.

Frances is the only child of Cobain and Courtney Love. She was previously married to Isaiah Silva.

© Jeff Kravitz Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of the band Nirvana

Ronin is welcomed by various music legends

Various musical connections to Kurt Cobain also left their messages, including Harper Grohl, the daughter of Dave Grohl, one of Cobain's Nirvana bandmates, Michael Stipe, of the band REM, and Kim Gordon, of the band Sonic Youth.

"WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!!" wrote Harper. "What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved."

"With all the love and energy in the whole world," wrote Stipe.

"Huge congratulations!" wrote Gordon.