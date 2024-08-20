Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances celebrates birthday with husband Riley Hawk

It's always fun when famous families find love. While Tony Hawk and the late Kurt Cobain found fame in different sectors of entertainment, they are arguably the most iconic figures in their respective fields — the Nirvana frontman in music and Tony in skateboarding. When Kurt died at the age of 27, he was survived by his only child, Frances Bean Cobain, who found love with Tony's son Riley Hawk.

© Getty

The couple tied the knot in September 2023 but have maintained a very private life when it comes to their relationship. They've reportedly been dating since 2021 and have celebrated sweet milestones together, most recently, Frances' 32nd birthday on August 18.

Frances, whose mom is Courtney Love, has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, where she shares her art and rare looks at her personal life. Taking to her story, the visual artist shared a sweet snapshot from her special day, smiling on the couch with her shirtless husband, who had a beautiful birthday cake with candles and flowers.



© @skin.charmer Riley and Francis found love

Riley's tattoos were on display, and he is blasted with ink with both legs and arms covered and his chest and stomach. He smiled with shorts and checkered vans while the birthday woman rocked a black maxi dress, showing off her arm tattoos.

Riley followed in his dad's wheels and is a professional skateboarder but has a much more humble following with 38.2k followers on Instagram. He also keeps their relationship private, but he did a photo from their wedding. "Happy birthday to my queen," he captioned the black and white image.

The sweet image earned over 8k lines, but for some reason, the 31-year-old disabled comments on the post, which he does not usually do.

The couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary. They reportedly tied the knot in Los Angeles after obtaining a marriage license in September 2023. Their wedding took place on October 7, with musician R.E.M frontman Michael Stipe officiating, according to TMZ.

