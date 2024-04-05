Kurt Cobain’s daughter shares emotional tribute on the 30th anniversary of his death: ‘I will always be with you’

Fans of the legendary singer Kurt Cobain are mourning his death 30 years later, with many honoring his musical legacy and impact on pop culture. The ‘Nirvana’ frontman passed away on April 5th, 1994, and his daughter Frances Bean Cobain has shared an emotional tribute, opening up about her grief.

“I wish I could’ve known my Dad. I wish I knew the cadence of his voice, how he liked his coffee or the way it felt to be tucked in after a bedtime story,” Frances shared on Instagram.

Kurt Cobain and Frances Bean Cobain posing with Nirvana at the MTV Video Music Awards

“He gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone. It’s the gift of knowing for certain, when we love ourselves & those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more meaningful our time here inherently becomes.”

Courtney Love and her daughter Frances Bean Cobain

She also shared her “biggest lesson learned” through grieving; “The duality of life & death, pain & joy, yin & yang, need to exist alongside each other or none of this would have any meaning. It is the impermanent nature of human existence which throws us into the depths of our most authentic lives. As It turns out, there is no greater motivation for leaning into loving awareness than knowing everything ends.”

10th Annual MTV Video Music Awards

Frances went on to reveal that her father wrote her a letter before she was born. “The last line of it reads, “wherever you go or wherever I go, I will always be with you.” He kept this promise because he is present in so many ways,” she declared. “Whether it’s by hearing a song or through the hands we share, in those moments I get to spend a little time with my dad & he feels transcendent.”