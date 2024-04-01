Selena Quintanilla’s husband remembers her on the 29th anniversary of her death; ‘Her light shines on’

It’s been almost three decades since Selena Quintanilla’s death on March 31st at the age of 23. The event was a before and after moment for her loved ones and millions of fans, who still remember Selena fondly and continue to listen to her music. This March 31st, plenty of tributes were shared online, including one written by Chris Perez, Selena’s husband, who discussed her light and thanked her family for the years they enjoyed together.

Chris shared his message on Instagram, where he reminisced about that time in his life. “29 years later…I’ve been watching some of her videos today. Mostly some of the older ones, before I was in Selena Y Los Dinos,” he wrote, adding a black and white photo of a rose. “Those songs hold a very special place in my heart. A.B, Suzette, Ricky, Pete, Joe, and former badass guitar players Roger Garcia and Jesse Ybarra (Thank you guys for laying the guitar playing ground work).”

He also mentioned Selena’s parents, who he remains loving and grateful for. “Let’s not forget about Mr. Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Marcella for keeping it together all those years and even up until now,” he wrote.

Lastly, Chris addressed Selena and her legacy, taking a moment to thank her fans for still listening to her music and keeping her alive that way. “Selena is still breaking records and we are STILL remembering/celebrating her extraordinary life, her gift of music, and her everlasting legacy. Selena continues to inspire us all and will forever be in the hearts of her fans, friends, and family.”

“Sending a huge Thank You to all of Selena’s fans for the many things you do to help keep her memory and legacy alive and for passing her music down from generation to generation. Thanks to you guys, her light shines today as bright as it ever did.”

A.B. Quintanilla’s message for Selena

A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s brother, also shared a moving message for his sister. “The world lost “Selena” the artist…I lost my little sister, my best friend, and a big piece of my heart,” he wrote on a video that contained various images of Selena and A.B. over the years, including many on the stage, where the two performed together.

“To this day I still struggle going through life without her…I miss her hugs, the sound of her laugh, rocking the stage with her,and her poking holes in my burger, basically everything about her…29yrs. have passed since she left but for me it feels like yesterday.”