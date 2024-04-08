Shakira’s touching tribute to Selena Quintanilla

It has been 29 years since Selena Quintanilla passed away. However, her legacy has endured, inspiring many artists to pay tribute by reinterpreting her greatest hits, her style, and even her dance moves. Among those paying homage is Shakira, who, in the music video for her latest single, “Entre Paréntesis,” performed in duet with Grupo Frontera and emulated the dance steps that the Texan singer was known for on stage.

Shakira recognizes Selena’s greatness

In a post shared by the Colombian singer on her Instagram profile, she showcased a snippet of her new music video for the song featured in her latest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.” In this video, she replicated some of Quintanilla’s dance steps, catching the attention of followers and fans of both artists.

At the bottom of the clip, the singer wrote a message in which she expressed her admiration for the late singer. “My little tribute with all my love to Selena, one of the most beautiful and greatest artists of all time!” wrote the Colombian superstar.

This is not the first time that Shakira has paid tribute to Selena. In 2002, during her appearance on the Mexican program “Otro Rollo,” hosted by Adal Ramones, the singer performed a cappella, the chorus of Selena’s iconic song “Amor Prohíbido,” something that moved the audience present.

29 years after her passing

It seems like yesterday that Selena Quintanilla was murdered by her best friend, Yolanda Saldivar, in a hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas. Nevertheless, the singer’s enduring power and legacy continue to touch the hearts of friends and strangers who recognize the greatness and talent of her performances. Just as Chris Perez, Selena’s widower, conveyed in a message shared on his Instagram profile on March 31, he reflected on what his beloved left behind after her passing:

“Selena is still breaking records, and we still remember/celebrate her extraordinary life, her gift of music, and her eternal legacy. Selena continues to inspire us all and will always be in the hearts of her fans, friends, and family,” he expressed.