Kurt Cobain’s daughter and Tony Hawk’s son got married: Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk’s wedding

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The 31-year-old daughter of musicians Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, and the 30-year-old son of legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk got married earlier this month in Los Angeles, after being romantically linked since January 2021.

The pair had their special day on October 7 after receiving their marriage license in September in San Diego County. The celebrity couple was surrounded by their loved ones, and it was REM’s frontman Michael Stipe, who officiated the wedding. The musician was known to be friends with Kurt and is also Frances’ godfather.

Drew Barrymore was also rumored to be in attendance at the ceremony, as she is Frances’ godmother. Fans of both 90’s icons have been thrilled to see that the pair are now married after it was revealed that they were in fact dating, when a photo of them having dinner with Riley’s parents was posted online.

“Daughter of the most nineties dude ever is dating the son of the second most nineties dude ever,” one person shared on social media, while someone else commented, “If they had a child, their grandparents would be two of the largest icons from the nineties.”

This is Frances’ second marriage, following a divorce from musician Isaiah Silva in 2016 after 2 years of marriage. “Frances and the family are prepared to fight with a fury of unprecedented legal force and they will prevail,” Page Six reported at the time of the legal battle.