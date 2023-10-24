CELEBRITY COUPLES

Kurt Cobain’s daughter and Tony Hawk’s son got married: Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk’s wedding

Drew Barrymore was also rumored to be in attendance at the ceremony, as she is Frances’ godmother.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The 31-year-old daughter of musicians Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, and the 30-year-old son of legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk got married earlier this month in Los Angeles, after being romantically linked since January 2021.

"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals©GettyImages

The pair had their special day on October 7 after receiving their marriage license in September in San Diego County. The celebrity couple was surrounded by their loved ones, and it was REM’s frontman Michael Stipe, who officiated the wedding. The musician was known to be friends with Kurt and is also Frances’ godfather.

Serea Restaurant Grand Opening By Clique Hospitality At The Iconic Hotel Del Coronado In San Diego©GettyImages

Drew Barrymore was also rumored to be in attendance at the ceremony, as she is Frances’ godmother. Fans of both 90’s icons have been thrilled to see that the pair are now married after it was revealed that they were in fact dating, when a photo of them having dinner with Riley’s parents was posted online.

READ MORE

CHRIS EVANS OPENS UP ABOUT HIS MARRIAGE TO ALBA BAPTISTA

SEE MILEY CYRUS AS MAID OF HONOR AT HER MOM TISH CYRUS’ WEDDING

LUIS MIGUEL WALKED MICHELLE SALAS DOWN THE AISLE AND SHARED FATHER-DAUGHTER WEDDING DANCE

“Daughter of the most nineties dude ever is dating the son of the second most nineties dude ever,” one person shared on social media, while someone else commented, “If they had a child, their grandparents would be two of the largest icons from the nineties.”

This is Frances’ second marriage, following a divorce from musician Isaiah Silva in 2016 after 2 years of marriage. “Frances and the family are prepared to fight with a fury of unprecedented legal force and they will prevail,” Page Six reported at the time of the legal battle.

Related Video:

Gael García Bernal to be honored at Día de Muertos celebration

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more