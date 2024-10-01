Neymar and Bruna Biancardi look happy with baby Mavie in Dubai

Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi's relationship has been a bit of a roller coaster, but despite the ups, downs, break-ups, and his move to Saudi Arabia, their bond has remained strong. They were separated when their daughter, Mavie, was born in October 2023, but they've had fans speculating if they got back together. With rumors that the athlete and model rekindled their flame, Bruna shared some adorable family moments with Neymar and their baby girl on a trip to Dubai.

On September 29, Bruna shared a gallery of photos on her Instagram from the getaway with her little girl. “Our quick stop in Dubai,” the beautiful Brazilian wrote along with memories from the quick but impactful trip.

Flying in style, Bruna shared a glimpse of the comfortable flight they had aboard a luxury airline, and one of the flight attendants even lent Mavie her hat. “Is there a prettier flight attendant?” asked the proud mom.

But the highlight of the mother-daughter trip was reuniting with Neymar. "The time she likes the most," Bruna captioned a photo of her and their daughter happily enjoying time in the pool with the soccer star on a sunny day. Bruna looked cozy with Neymar, leaning into him, only adding to the rumors that the two might be getting back together.

Bruna also posted a cute photo of Neymar watching their little girl play in the sand, along with another snap that seemed to be an outing with the striker and some friends.

For his part, the soccer star shared an adorable video of Mavie in his stories, where she was seen sleeping in her mother's arms while she sat at the table eating. He also posted a photo of himself lying on the couch with his baby sleeping on his chest. "I put her to sleep properly," he joked, as he was also seen with his eyes closed.

A new chance at love?

It's not the first time Neymar and Bruna have been spotted so close since announcing their breakup. Earlier this month, Bruna traveled to Saudi Arabia with Mavie to visit him, and along with sweet photos with their baby, they posted pictures that fans thought gave off a certain chemistry beyond being co-parents.

The Brazilian athlete shared a photo that looked like he was lying very close to Bruna while they watched TV, both partially covered with a blanket. Bruna shared a picture from the evening, "Series recommendation for you all: The Great Illusion. A really good thriller full of twists and turns, we loved it" she wrote, speaking for both her and Neymar.

A dramatic separation

At the end of November, when Mavie was not even two months old, rumors emerged about an alleged indiscretion on the part of the soccer player. In light of the uproar, Bruna decided to share a brief statement announcing that her relationship with Neymar had ended.

“This is a personal matter, but since I am daily linked to news, rumors, and jokes, I want to inform you that I am not in a relationship with anyone,” she stated in her message. “We are the parents of Mavie, and that is the reason for our bond. I hope to stop being associated with frequent news. Thank you very much,” added the model, not explicitly mentioning Neymar's name but clearly referring to him.