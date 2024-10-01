Some of Harper Beckham's best Paris Fashion Week looks

Harper Seven Beckham is making the most out of Paris Fashion Week. The youngest member of the Beckham family has been attending various fashion week events and has also been spotted walking around town alongside her dad. Like other members of her family, fashion appears to be a priority for her, showcasing her taste for streetwear while also some of her most refined looks.

© Neil Mockford David and Harper Beckham

This Paris Fashion Week, Harper has been at her most visible, attending various shows and wearing some eye-catching outfits. While she's always alongside her father, who holds on to her in most images, it's clear that Harper is now a teen and has an interest in some of the fashion events that Paris is known for during this time of the year.

One of her outfits was street style, made up of light jeans, white sneakers, a tight blue top, and a matching sweater. Harper styled her hair loose and straight and held onto David Beckham's hand, who wore a matching green outfit made out of pants and a coat.

The most striking detail in Harper's outfit was the Dior necklace she wore, priced at 470 euros.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Romeo, Harper, and David Beckham attending Victoria Beckham's fashion show

Harper's stylish pink dress

Harper's most eye-catching look was the one she wore for her mother's fashion show. The pink satin dress she wore is a part of Victoria Beckham's fashion collection and made for a stunning sight, with Harper styling it with her hair straightened, white flats, and some jewelry. Paparazzi captured her on her way to the event, alongside her brother Romeo and her father.

The family shielded themselves from the rain with some umbrellas and were later joined at the event by Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, who made a fashion statement of their own by wearing matching tuxedo outfits.