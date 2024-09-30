Ariana Grande takes a lie detector test and addresses cosmetic surgery rumors

Ariana Grande has been under a microscope her entire career and even asked fans in 2023 to stop speculating about her appearance when they were concerned about her weight. But that didn't stop the conversations about her online, and there has always been discussion about whether or not she's had cosmetic surgery.

While many celebrities have begun coming clean about their cosmetic procedures, many have never and will never address what they have and haven't done. In a video for Vanity Fair , Grande and her Wicked castmate, Cynthia Erivo , took a lie detector test, where she addressed the speculation head-on, "Thank goodness" she said, excited about the idea that she could clear her name.

In a series of questions, the "7 Rings" singer answered "no" truthfully when asked if she's gotten her nose done. When asked if she got a boob job the singer laughed at the idea, saying, "Imagine?" Grande, who is only 31, said she hasn't gotten a facelift "yet" but admitted that she was open to it in the future.

She was also noted as telling the truth about getting a nose lift, "This is the best thing day my life. Take that, you YouTube people," she said, addressing her online haters.

For those convinced she had a fox eye lift, the singer said no but explained she discovered what it was after people thought she did, and said "thank you." Grande also shut down that she got a chin implant, asking confused, "How do they do that?"

What Grande did admit to was getting fillers "in various places" and Botox, saying she stopped "like four years ago." Most fillers are not permanent and typically break down and are absorbed by the body over time, so while it's possible fans did notice her face began changing when she was playing with Botox and filler, she's likely back to her more "natural" appearance.

While it can be annoying to have fans accuse you of getting work done when you know you haven't, Grande made it clear she doesn't have anything against cosmetic surgery, saying she was "in full support of all people who do this thing." "Whatever makes women, men, and non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?" she said passionately.