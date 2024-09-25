Belinda shows the bruises she suffered after falling during the L'Oréal fashion show

Belinda recently took to social media to share the bruises she suffered on her knees after an unfortunate fall during the highly anticipated L'Oréal Paris annual "Walk Your Worth" fashion show. The event, held on September 23, 2024, at the historic Palais Garnier in Paris, celebrated empowerment, beauty, and sisterhood, bringing together a collection of renowned ambassadors, including the pop singer and actress.

The Spanish-Mexican singer's fall happened unexpectedly when she tripped over her shoes while walking across the runway, resulting in her struggling to regain her footing. This moment caused a brief panic in the crowd, but Belinda's mishap was quickly remedied by the swift action of Brazilian singer Anitta, who had just completed her performance.

© JULIEN DE ROSA Spanish-Mexican singer and actress Belinda falls down during the presentation of a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris on September 23, 2024.. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Anitta rushed to Belinda's side, helping her stand back up.After the incident, actress Andie MacDowell also stepped into comfort Belinda. MacDowell not only offered her support but also shared words of wisdom, reminding the singer that everyone experiences moments like these and that what truly matters is getting back up. "You should be proud of yourself because you represent how everybody feels when they fall and they have to get back up. That's life—just get back up," the star said.

Belinda later shared a close-up image of her bruised knees, showcasing the visible aftermath of the fall. She received overwhelming support from fans and fellow celebrities, who praised her strength and determination to continue the show despite the mishap. "Photo 1 is the result of what we fought for and photo 5 everything we went through, your knees are proof that you can always," a fan wrote in Spanish.

"And even in the pain, she rose and kept walking like a goddess 👑✨❤️ 'like nothing happened," another person said.

© @Belinda Belinda shows the bruises she suffered after falling during the L'Oréal fashion show

A third added: "We all your fans love you, whenever you fall, whenever you stumble, your fans will be here to remind you how much you are ICONIC. ❤️ #GanandoComoSiempre." With a forth writing, "You are the example of the temple, the strength and courage needed for all of us who have ever fallen. I admire you, love you and respect you like you have no idea.. And I know now more than ever, that I was not wrong to choose you as my only super star! 🙌🏻⭐️ I love you Beli and those knees are gonna be fine.. Lots of love!!"

Anitta also took to social media to praise Belinda's courage. She shared a selfie of the two, captioning it, "You were spectacular, my love," emphasizing the strong bond and support.The narrative of Belinda's fall quickly evolved from a moment of embarrassment to one of empowerment, showcasing the unity and strength among women in the business.

The event, which celebrated empowerment and beauty, brought together the brand's renowned ambassadors and global fashion icons. Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and many other celebrities, including Bethenny Frankel, Viola Davis, and Camila Cabello, gracing the runway were among the star-studded lineup.

© JULIEN DE ROSA (L-R) Indian actress and model Aishwarya Rai, Brazilian actress Tais Araujo, British model Cara Delevingne, US top model Kendall Jenner, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, Indian actress and singer Alia Bhatt and Ethiopian actress and top model Liya Kebede acknowledge the applause at the end of the presentation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris on September 23, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazilian top model Luma Grothe was a standout at the show. She confidently walked the catwalk in a stunning outfit that combined stylish leather with a sensual yet commanding silhouette. Her presence, along with other Latinas, added a global flair to the show, showcasing the fierce confidence of women worldwide.

Colombian model Daniella Álvarez and Mexican actress Renata Notni were walking the runway, part of the part of the Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, which captured the cutting-edge trends and artistry of the season.



