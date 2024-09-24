Anitta sends a message to Belinda after falling at the L'Oréal Paris' annual fashion show

The L'Oréal Paris' annual "Walk Your Worth" fashion show was electric in many ways. The event, which took center stage at the historic Palais Garnier on September 23, 2024, celebrated empowerment, beauty, and sorority. Renowned ambassadors and global fashion icons modeled the Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection; however, Belinda made the headlines after taking a tumble.

The Spanish-Mexican singer accidentally tripped over her shoes while she was across the stage. She stumbled and had difficulty getting back on her feet, causing a brief moment of panic among the audience. Fortunately, Brazilian singer Anitta, who had just finished her performance, noticed the mishap and quickly rushed to Belinda's aid.

© JULIEN DE ROSA Spanish-Mexican singer and actress Belinda falls down during the presentation of a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris on September 23, 2024.. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

With a reassuring smile, Anitta extended her hand and helped Belinda regain her balance and composure, ensuring the show continued smoothly. The heartwarming support between the two talented artists left a lasting impression on the audience and showcased the spirit of camaraderie in the music industry and beyond.

© JULIEN DE ROSA Spanish-Mexican singer and actress Belinda (L) and Brazilian singer Anitta present creations for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris on September 23, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brazilian's message

After the incident, Hollywood actress Andie MacDowell comforted Belinda, and Anitta dedicated her to a message on social media. Proud of Belinda's strength as she resumed walking after the fall, the Brazilian singer wrote also sharing a selfie of them: "You were spectacular, my love."

© @Anitta Anitta and Belinda

During the event, Anitta demonstrated solidarity with Belinda by helping her get up and fixing the long socks that were part of the singer's spectacular red look. Belinda was moved by Anitta's gesture and dedicated a few words to her on her Instagram, making an analogy of life's challenges. "It doesn't matter how many times you fall, the important thing is how you get up, thank you @ Anitta," she wrote. Renata Notni also reacted to Anitta's action: "A queen, lifting another queen," she wrote.

© Kristy Sparow Belinda Peregrin walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'OrÃ©al Paris)

Belinda had a Carrie Bradshaw moment

Social media users compared Belinda's incident with an episode of "Sex and the City," in which Carrie Bradshaw falls on a fashion show. "When real people fall in life, they get up again and keep walking… Thank you, Carrie, for making me feel a little better right now," Belinda wrote.

Following her fall, Belinda took to Instagram to share messages of support and encouragement from her friends and followers, highlighting the lessons of resilience she demonstrated on the runway. While most of the feedback was positive, Belinda also addressed those who had criticized her on social media with a simple message: "For the haters, kisses," accompanied by a photo of herself looking regal at the fashion show.

© Kristy Sparow Belinda Peregrin walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'OrÃ©al Paris)

Surprisingly, her stumble became the most talked-about moment of the event. Belinda described it as "the most iconic moment of my life, although I never imagined it would be like this," alongside a clip of the exact moment of her fall.