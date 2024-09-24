Andie MacDowell comforts Belinda after falling while modeling for L'Oreal Paris show 'Walk Your Worth'

Paris Fashion Week kicked off with a star-studded runway as L'Oréal Paris hosted its highly anticipated "Walk Your Worth" fashion show at the iconic Palais Garnier Opera House on September 23, 2024. The event, celebrating women's empowerment and inner beauty, brought together an array of L'Oréal Paris ambassadors, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Viola Davis, and Camila Cabello. However, a heartwarming moment between veteran actress Andie MacDowell and Mexican singer-actress Belinda became the night's highlight.

The runway saw a powerful Latina presence, with Belinda, Anitta, Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, and Renata Notni all gracing the catwalk, representing the Spring-Summer 2025 collection. Each of them embodied the message of confidence, resilience, and empowerment, the core theme of the "Walk Your Worth" event.

© JULIEN DE ROSA Belinda, a popular Latin music and film industry figure, was stunned in her red L'Oréal look. Yet, in a moment of vulnerability, the singer took a tumble mid-walk, slipping in front of a live audience of fashion insiders, influencers, and celebrities.



© Kristy Sparow The crowd gasped as she fell, but before she could gather herself, Brazilian sensation Anitta paused to help Belinda regain her feet. Anitta, recording a selfie video during her runway moment, immediately turned her attention to her fellow Latina, demonstrating solidarity and grace.



© JULIEN DE ROSA While Anitta's quick response caught the audience's attention, Andie MacDowell stepped forward to provide emotional comfort.



© Getty Images MacDowell sat Belinda on her legs, pulling her into a reassuring embrace. The 66-year-old icon offered wisdom and strength, saying, "You should be proud of yourself because you represent how everybody feels when they fall and they have to get back up. That's life—just get back up." Belinda, visibly shaken and emotional after the fall, listened closely to MacDowell's encouraging words. In a matter of seconds, the narrative shifted from embarrassment to empowerment, with the audience applauding the show of unity and strength on the runway.

L'Oréal Paris's "Walk Your Worth" show has always been about more than just fashion—it is a celebration of women's inner beauty and resilience worldwide. The event, held as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, brought this message to life, showcasing the diversity, talent, and strength of the women who took to the runway, making everyone feel included and appreciated.