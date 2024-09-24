Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Andie MacDowell comforts Belinda after falling while modeling for L'Oreal Paris show 'Walk Your Worth'
Andie MacDowell comforts Belinda after falling while modeling for L'Oreal Paris show 'Walk Your Worth'© Getty Images

the night's highlight

Andie MacDowell comforts Belinda after falling while modeling for L'Oreal Paris show 'Walk Your Worth'

Belinda, visibly shaken and emotional after the fall, listened closely to MacDowell's encouraging words

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 11:30 AM EDT

Paris Fashion Week kicked off with a star-studded runway as L'Oréal Paris hosted its highly anticipated "Walk Your Worth" fashion show at the iconic Palais Garnier Opera House on September 23, 2024. The event, celebrating women's empowerment and inner beauty, brought together an array of L'Oréal Paris ambassadors, including Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Viola Davis, and Camila Cabello. However, a heartwarming moment between veteran actress Andie MacDowell and Mexican singer-actress Belinda became the night's highlight.

The runway saw a powerful Latina presence, with Belinda, Anitta, Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, Brazilian top model Luma Grothe, and Renata Notni all gracing the catwalk, representing the Spring-Summer 2025 collection. Each of them embodied the message of confidence, resilience, and empowerment, the core theme of the "Walk Your Worth" event.

Spanish-Mexican singer and actress Belinda falls down during the presentation of a creation for L'Oreal Paris show "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection at Palais Garnier (Opera national de Paris) opera house, in Paris on September 23, 2024.. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)© JULIEN DE ROSA

Belinda, a popular Latin music and film industry figure, was stunned in her red L'Oréal look. Yet, in a moment of vulnerability, the singer took a tumble mid-walk, slipping in front of a live audience of fashion insiders, influencers, and celebrities.

Belinda Peregrin walks the runway during "Le DÃ©filÃ© L'OrÃ©al Paris â Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'OrÃ©al Paris)© Kristy Sparow

The crowd gasped as she fell, but before she could gather herself, Brazilian sensation Anitta paused to help Belinda regain her feet. Anitta, recording a selfie video during her runway moment, immediately turned her attention to her fellow Latina, demonstrating solidarity and grace.

© JULIEN DE ROSA

While Anitta's quick response caught the audience's attention, Andie MacDowell stepped forward to provide emotional comfort.

Andie MacDowell comforts Belinda after falling while modeling for L'Oreal Paris show 'Walk Your Worth'© Getty Images

MacDowell sat Belinda on her legs, pulling her into a reassuring embrace. The 66-year-old icon offered wisdom and strength, saying, "You should be proud of yourself because you represent how everybody feels when they fall and they have to get back up. That's life—just get back up."

Belinda, visibly shaken and emotional after the fall, listened closely to MacDowell's encouraging words. In a matter of seconds, the narrative shifted from embarrassment to empowerment, with the audience applauding the show of unity and strength on the runway.

View post on Instagram
 

L'Oréal Paris's "Walk Your Worth" show has always been about more than just fashion—it is a celebration of women's inner beauty and resilience worldwide. The event, held as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection, brought this message to life, showcasing the diversity, talent, and strength of the women who took to the runway, making everyone feel included and appreciated.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS