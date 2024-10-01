Rebel Wilson is married! The actress shares first photo of wedding to Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are married! The couple hosted a wedding in Sardinia, and have shared the first photos of their celebration, showing them dressed in white, happy, and enjoying themselves in a beautiful Italian location.

Wilson shared the photo on her Instagram, showing herself and Agruma dressed in white and off-white, with both of them wearing stunning gowns. While Wilson wore her hair loose and curled, Agruma opted for a bun, adding a white pin to her hair. They both held on to matching bouquets. The brides are smiling in the image, with Wilson pulling Agruma towards a boat, which is located in the stunning Italian town.

"Married," Wilson captioned the post, adding a ring emoji. "Sardinia 28.9.24."

Wilson and Agruma shared news of their romance in April 2022, with Wilson taking the opportunity to come out publicly to her followers. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," wrote Wilson at the time, sharing a photo of herself and Agruma holding on to each other and smiling brightly for the camera.

Wilson and Agruma's daughter

Wilson and Aguruma welcomed their daughter Royce in 2022, via surrogate. The birth of her daughter was the conclusion of Wilson's struggles with surrogacy, with her revealing that she wanted to get pregnant in 2019 and struggled through the process. "I would love to have a family," she said to PEOPLE that same year. "I'm just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock. If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens."

In 2023, after welcoming her daughter and being in a loving partnership, Wilson revealed that her daughter was the best part of her day. "I throw Royce up in the air until she giggles, I tickle her and I help put her to bed. She just melts my heart," she said to PEOPLE.