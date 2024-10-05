Kate Hudson gets us ready for the Holidays with her first Christmas song

Halloween hasn't even come yet, but Kate Hudson is ready to get us into the Christmas spirit. The 45-year-old singer dropped a cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," on Thursday, showcasing her stunning vocals.

Hudson announced the song on Instagram, posing in a white shimmering gown with a Holiday green backdrop. "Surprise!!!" she wrote in the caption, "Christmas came early this year."

In the comments were excited fans. One of the top-liked fans was comparing her to the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. "Bye Mariah Carey... December is welcoming Kate Hudson... Jk about Mariah, but Kate, you have good pipes," it read.

While there's plenty of space in the Christmas world, Carey has undoubtedly made an everlasting impression with her record-breaking track “All I Want for Christmas is You." But Hudson can enjoy the Christmas spotlight to herself for now.

This week, Carey made it clear she is not ready yet, sharing a hilarious video to TikTok aboard a private jet. With her famous track's intro playing in the back, the pilot quipped that they were heading to the North Pole before Carey adamantly yelled, "Not yet!." She captioned the hilarious video, which earned over 10 million views, "To those asking…. Not yet!!!"