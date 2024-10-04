New Music Friday: Greeicy and Jaywheeler, Caloncho, Manuel Turizo, and more

Happy Friday! It's officially fall, but don't let the change in seasons leave you feeling gloomy. As always, we have a round-up of new music released this week to get your weekend off to a good start. From A-list names and rising stars, get your ears ready for magic.

Caloncho - Necios

Mexican singer-songwriter, Caloncho channels an old-school sound with ’Necios.' It's his second single that will be part of the deluxe version of his Latin Grammy-nominated album, ’TOFU.' The dreamy love song will have you feeling romantic.

Elena Rose, Neutro Shorty - CATIRA

Elena Rose shows off her dynamic sound and beautiful vocals with her latest single, “CATIRA." It's an anthem of female strength and independence, featuring her fellow Venezuelan rapper Neutro Shorty.

Greeicy, Jay Wheeler - ¿Qué Te Pasó?

Greeicy sent her latest track "¿Qué Te Pasó?" to Jay Wheeler two years ago, with the message, "I think you’d be perfect for this," and the rest is history. The result is a beautiful ballad with tropical hints as they sing about a nostalgic love that ended.

The Black Keys - Mi Tormenta (feat. DannyLux)

Famed rock duo The Black Keys expands into Spanglish with the help of Mexican-American powerhouse DannyLux. The twenty-year-old singer said he was a fan of the band growing up being a part of the project helped him grow as an artist.

Grupo Frontera - Hecha Pa' Mí

Grupo Frontera has two Latin GRAMMY nominations and has had an exciting year for new music, releasing their album Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada earlier this year. They show no signs of slowing down as the year comes to an end, releasing their sweet single "hecha Pa' Mí," thanking the parents who brought a special woman into the world.

RUBIO - YUGEN

Rubio, the artistic project of Chilean artist Francisca Straube, releases "YUGEN." Blending pop, hip-hop, electronic, and ethnic beats it's an exhilarating listening experience.

Qué Pecao - Manuel Turizo x Kapo

Manuel Turizo and his fellow Colombian Kapo come together for “QUÉ PECAO.” The smooth bachata track comes with a fun music video.

Los Esquivel, Luis R Conriquez - Pari Pari

Los Esquivel, the brother duo leading the electro-corrido genre, just dropped their latest single "Pari Pari," featuring corrido king Luis R. Conriquez. The track mixes their signature electro-corrido sound with merengue, creating a high-energy vibe that's perfect to party.

Loyal Lobos - Summer En Paris

LA-based Colombian singer and songwriter Loyal Lobos will soon drop her project Loba Vol. 2, slated for October 24. She teases fans of what's to come with "Summer En Paris," a fun trilingual track that will you have ready to dance.

Faldita - Eslabon Armado

Eslabon Armado releases "Faldita." The Mexican-American group of artists continues to master the signature sound that skyrocketed them to fame.