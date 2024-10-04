Skip to main contentSkip to footer
New Music Friday: Greeicy and Jaywheeler, Caloncho, Manuel Turizo, and more
Greeicy and Jay Wheeler

FRESH TUNES

New Music Friday: Greeicy and Jaywheeler, Caloncho, Manuel Turizo, and more

Get your 2024 playlist ready 

Jovita Trujillo
Jovita Trujillo - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
OCTOBER 4, 2024 4:20 PM EDT

Happy Friday! It's officially fall, but don't let the change in seasons leave you feeling gloomy.  As always, we have a round-up of new music released this week to get your weekend off to a good start. From A-list names and rising stars, get your ears ready for magic.

Caloncho - Necios

Mexican singer-songwriter, Caloncho channels an old-school sound with ’Necios.' It's his second single that will be part of the deluxe version of his Latin Grammy-nominated album, ’TOFU.' The dreamy love song will have you feeling romantic. 

Caloncho 🕶️ Necios

Elena Rose, Neutro Shorty - CATIRA

Elena Rose shows off her dynamic sound and beautiful vocals with her latest single, “CATIRA." It's an anthem of female strength and independence, featuring her fellow Venezuelan rapper Neutro Shorty.

ELENA ROSE, NEUTRO SHORTY - CATIRA (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Greeicy, Jay Wheeler - ¿Qué Te Pasó?

Greeicy sent her latest track "¿Qué Te Pasó?" to Jay Wheeler two years ago, with the message,  "I think you’d be perfect for this," and the rest is history. The result is a beautiful ballad with tropical hints as they sing about a nostalgic love that ended. 

Greeicy, Jay Wheeler - ¿Qué Te Pasó? (Official Video)

The Black Keys - Mi Tormenta (feat. DannyLux)

Famed rock duo The Black Keys expands into Spanglish with the help of Mexican-American powerhouse DannyLux. The twenty-year-old singer said he was a fan of the band growing up being a part of the project helped him grow as an artist.

The Black Keys - Mi Tormenta (feat. DannyLux) [Official Music Video]

Grupo Frontera - Hecha Pa' Mí 

Grupo Frontera has two Latin GRAMMY nominations and has had an exciting year for new music, releasing their album Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada earlier this year. They show no signs of slowing down as the year comes to an end, releasing their sweet single "hecha Pa' Mí," thanking the parents who brought a special woman into the world.  

Grupo Frontera - Hecha Pa' Mí (Video Oficial)
You may also like:

RUBIO - YUGEN

Rubio, the artistic project of Chilean artist Francisca Straube, releases "YUGEN." Blending pop, hip-hop, electronic, and ethnic beats it's an exhilarating listening experience.

RUBIO - YUGEN

Qué Pecao - Manuel Turizo x Kapo

Manuel Turizo and his fellow Colombian Kapo come together for “QUÉ PECAO.” The smooth bachata track comes with a fun music video.  

Qué Pecao - Manuel Turizo x Kapo | Video Oficial

Los Esquivel, Luis R Conriquez - Pari Pari 

Los Esquivel, the brother duo leading the electro-corrido genre, just dropped their latest single "Pari Pari," featuring corrido king Luis R. Conriquez. The track mixes their signature electro-corrido sound with merengue, creating a high-energy vibe that's perfect to party. 

Los Esquivel, Luis R Conriquez - Pari Pari (Video Oficial)

Loyal Lobos - Summer En Paris

 LA-based Colombian singer and songwriter Loyal Lobos will soon drop her project Loba Vol. 2, slated for October 24. She teases fans of what's to come with "Summer En Paris,"  a fun trilingual track that will you have ready to dance. 

Summer En París

Faldita  - Eslabon Armado

Eslabon Armado releases "Faldita." The Mexican-American group of artists continues to master the signature sound that skyrocketed them to fame. 

Faldita - (Video Oficial) - Eslabon Armado - DEL Records 2024

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS